PHOTO: Hina Khan gives us a glimpse of how she spent her weekend and her radiant glow will leave you in awe

After getting a good response for her and Shaheer Sheikh's video, Hina Khan is currently spending time at home. Recently, she shared a photo of herself chilling at home on Sunday and well, left netizens in awe of her glow.

Over the past few days, has been in the news due to her first collaboration with actor Shaheer Sheikh in a music video. Last week, the video was released and since then, it has been trending among her fans and fan clubs. Amid all the good reviews, Hina is spending time at home with her family and recently, she shared a selfie to give all a glimpse of how she spent her weekend. However, the thing that stole the show in the photo was her radiant glow.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared a cute photo while using a goofy filter. In the photo, Hina could be seen clad in a cute yellow night suit while she lay in her bed. The actress is seen beaming as she used a cute leopard filter for her photo. The gorgeous star could be seen enjoying a relaxing Sunday while goofing around with filters on Instagram. Seeing her photo, fans could not stop gushing over her flawless glow.

Take a look:

Recently, Hina reacted to the news of actor Pearl V Puri and sent prayers and strength to the actor. The actress has been making headlines over her stylish looks in her music video with Shaheer Sheikh. For the shoot, Hina and Shaheer had gone to Kashmir back in May and now, after the release of the video, the two have been sharing goofy behind-the-scenes moments with each other on social media. Fans have loved the camaraderie between the two popular actors.

Also Read| Hina Khan sends prayers & strength to friend Pearl V Puri post his arrest; Calls him ‘the kindest soul'

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×