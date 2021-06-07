PHOTO: Hina Khan goes green with a fabulous off shoulder dress and looks flawless

Hina Khan's latest picture in a green outfit has all the elements of setting fashion trends. Check out her entire look including her makeup and hairdo.

The fabulous actress and beauty queen of the television industry, , is one of the most popular actresses in India. The actress shot to fame with her role of Akshara on the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress underwent a huge image transformation when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The audience loved her modern look in the show and her fan following increased tremendously after the show. The actress recently shared a glamorous picture of herself on her social media.

Hina shared a fabulous picture of herself in which she donned an off-shoulder green dress. The actress curled her hair and secured it with a stylish hair clip and completed her look with flawless makeup. She put on a peachy lipstick shade and black eyeliner along with golden hoop earrings and painted her nails with some stunning purple shimmer colour. As usual, Hina looks radiant in this latest picture.

Check out her photo below:

Hina Khan's Instagram is proof that the actress is one of the most popular figures on social media and extremely loved. She often shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans. She recently featured in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh which is titled Baris Ban Jaana. The song has been sung by melodious singers Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. She has also worked on other music videos in the past few months. The actress was last seen on TV playing the role of Komolika in the reboot of Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

