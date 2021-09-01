PHOTO: Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal shares adorable post as they lovingly look into each other’s eyes

is among the most loved TV actors on social media. She is dating producer Rocky Jaiswal for a long time and they often give glimpses of their loving relationship on social media. Her beau Rocky has shared a black and white picture of them along with a sweet caption. Hina Khan has also reacted to the pictures with love.

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan have known each other for a long time. They met on the sets of their popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina played the role of Akshara. They have been dating since then and often go on trips together. Rocky Jaiswal has shared an adorable picture of them on his social media in which both of them are lost in each others' eyes.

Along with the picture, he wrote beautiful lines for her, which read, “The reach of my eyes ends at your heart… Just the way your heart speaks to mine with your eyes !”

Hine Khan reshared the pictures as she commented, “Awwiieee Muaaaah Love you @rockyj1”

See post here-

Rocky Jaiswal has been with Hina Khan in all circumstances and is her pillar of strength. He shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, “We both have been very transparent with each other. We have been lovely to each other. And that has given us an advantage in terms of guiding our life forward. I think our differences are our strengths, because we know both sides of the world, probably.”