PHOTO: Hina Khan wows fans with her radiant glow as she drops a flawless selfie & leaves all gushing

Actress Hina Khan has been spending time at home lately amid the pandemic. The actress shared a gorgeous selfie on her social media handle recently and left netizens gushing over her glow.

Actress has been in the news lately owing to her recently released music video Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheikh. Amid the promotions of the song, the gorgeous star has been sharing photos on social media that have been taking over the internet. Not just this, every now and then, Hina gets goofy with different Instagram filters and shares stunning photos using them. Recently shared one such selfie and left everyone gushing over her flawless glow in it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared a selfie in which she is seen resting her head on a pillow while using a pretty filter. Her hair is neatly tied up and her makeup seemed to have been kept natural in the photo. Her light pink lipstick added another vibrant touch to her look as she posed in the selfie. In no time, Hina's fan clubs reposted the gorgeous selfie and were in awe of her flawless and radiant look.

Meanwhile, Hina and Shaheer's music video has managed to garner a lot of love from fans as it continues to trend across platforms. The romantic ballad has managed to leave all gushing and the chemistry between Hina and Shaheer has also received a lot of love. The actress had gone to Kashmir with Shaheer to shoot the music video back in May. Prior to the release of the song, Hina and Shaheer shared several BTS moments that left fans intrigued and excited for their first ever collaboration.

