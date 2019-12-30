PHOTO: Hina Khan's braided hair is giving us major style goals; Take a look

Hina Khan has recently shared a picture of her braided look on her Instagram handle in which she looks amazing. Check out the picture.

The very beautiful is known in the entire television industry not only because of her acting skills but also for her unique style statements. Hina, who has appeared in some amazing TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is considered to be a style icon and we guess her pictures on social media are sufficient enough to prove that. The actress returned to Mumbai sometime back after enjoying a mini vacation in Maldives.

However, it seems like Hina still isn’t over her holidaying mood and is spotted exploring new places and of course, clicking pictures! The Hacked actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sporting her braided hair thereby calling herself a ‘braid babe.’ Clad in an embellished denim jacket, Hina seems quite elated with her look which is evident from the pretty smile she flashes while posing for the picture.

Check out the latest picture of Hina Khan below:

Hina has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up next year. The first posters of Hina’s debut Bollywood movie Lines have been unveiled at Cannes Film Festival held earlier this year. She has also been roped in as the female lead in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror flick Hacked opposite Mohit Malhotra as the male lead. Hina’s first look from her debut Indo – Hollywood movie Country of Blind is already out wherein she portrays the role of a blind girl.

Credits :Instagram

