PHOTO: Jasmin Bhasin is a fitness diva as she rocks a cute black top and shorts

Dil Se Dil Tak fame actress Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning in a black outfit as she gets snapped while getting out of her car.

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most adored actresses in the Television industry. She came to the limelight from her debut show Tashan-e-Ishq. She has worked in numerous other TV shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and she was last seen in the popular show Naagin 4. She has been a part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. The gorgeous actress was recently spotted while she was getting out of her car.

As Jasmin stepped out from her car, she looked cute as she wore a casual black top with a graphic design and black shorts. She paired the look with white sports shoes and black sunglasses. Hair tied up in a ponytail, Jasmin completed the whole look with a ring and a bracelet.

See photos here:

Jasmin Bhasin was recently seen in a music video with boyfriend Aly Goni, in an emotional track named Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega. The song was a huge hit as the couple looked stunning together. The couple fell in love in The Bigg Boss house and are often spotted together.

Also read- Jasmin Bhasin spotted at airport as she surprises her love Aly Goni with a cup of coffee for him; PHOTOS

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×