PHOTO: Jasmin Bhasin stuns in a satin green top while posing on her balcony; Beau Aly Goni reacts

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has garnered her fans' love and support ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 14 house. The diva stole everyone’s hearts with her charming personality and easy going attitude. On the reality TV show, viewers got to witness her close bond with contestant Aly Goni. The duo has been inseparable ever since they walked out of the BB house and have been spotted by the paps together countless times. Now, Jasmin took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of herself. Needless to say, Aly was quick to react to the photo.

Jasmin took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself. In the photo, we can see the actress posing on her balcony. The actress looked absolutely surreal as she donned a green satin top and white skirt. In the caption of the post, the diva wrote in Punjabi and said that she is missing someone. She penned, "Balcony vich khadi tainu chete kardi.” Boyfriend Aly took to the comments section to leave a hilarious reaction. He asked her, “36th floor se?” and added a shocked face emoticon.

Meanwhile, Ahead of Jasmin’s birthday, Aly decided to give his girlfriend a lovely surprise as he treated her to a bouquet of pink roses. Recently, the actress shared how she woke up to her boyfriend’s heartwarming gesture. She expressed her thanks by writing a short and sweet message on Instagram. She wrote, “Waking up to flowers today @alygoni you definitely know how to make me super happy.”

