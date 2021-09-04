PHOTO: John Cena pays homage to late actor Sidharth Shukla

Updated on Sep 05, 2021 04:51 AM IST  |  17.2K
   
PHOTO: John Cena pays homage to late actor Sidharth Shukla
Advertisement

TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away recently on September 2. The untimely death of the actor has left his friends and family shocked as well as grieving. The celebs from the television industry and film industry paid tribute to the late actor. Now, John Cena has also shared a picture of the actor on his social media. Though he has not put any caption with the photo, the fans of the wrestler-actor have filled his comments section with praises.

John Cena has a massive fan following on social media and he has recently shared a monochrome picture of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The fans of the wrestler have come forward to express their surprise that John Cena had paid tribute to the Sidharth. Even Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor appreciated his gesture and liked his post.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was one of the fittest actors of the television industry. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday in Mumbai. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The cause of his death is reportedly a heart attack but there has been no confirmation yet. The postmortem has been done and reportedly, there were no external injuries on his body. His last rites were performed at Oshiwara in Mumbai on 3rd September. The late actor is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.

Also read- Sidharth Shukla Demise: Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Manoj Bajpayee & others mourn actor's passing away

Advertisement

Credits: John Cena instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All