PHOTO: John Cena pays homage to late actor Sidharth Shukla

TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away recently on September 2. The untimely death of the actor has left his friends and family shocked as well as grieving. The celebs from the television industry and film industry paid tribute to the late actor. Now, John Cena has also shared a picture of the actor on his social media. Though he has not put any caption with the photo, the fans of the wrestler-actor have filled his comments section with praises.

John Cena has a massive fan following on social media and he has recently shared a monochrome picture of the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The fans of the wrestler have come forward to express their surprise that John Cena had paid tribute to the Sidharth. Even Bollywood actors and appreciated his gesture and liked his post.

Take a look: