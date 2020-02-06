PHOTO: Kamya Panjabi dons a pink saree for mata ki chowki as she begins wedding rituals with Shalabh Dang

Kamya Panjabi flaunts her bridal beauty in a pink saree for her mata ki chowki as she begins wedding rituals with Shalabh Dang.

Kamya Punjabi is all set to take the plunge with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. Last year in September, Kamya opened up about her love life and revealed that she is in a relationship with Shalabh Dang, a healthcare professional based in Delhi and soon she broke out the news that the couple is ready to walk down the aisle. The wedding shenanigans for the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant have already begun. She kickstarted the celebrations with a bachelorette party thrown by her girl gang and pictures from the same on her Instagram handle.

After having fun at the bachelorette, wedding rituals have started for Kamya and Shalabh as the couple is just 4 days away from getting hitched. The celebrations have begun with Mata Ki Chowki being the first and the foremost important function before the wedding takes place. Kamya Punjabi looks beautiful flaunting her bride-to-be glow as she dons a pink matched with an orange blouse. Kamya's hair is pulled back in a bun with two strands of hair falling on her fair. Adding to her bridal beauty is the golden neckpiece around her neck and a pair of statement earrings to go with it. The celebration is hosted to seek blessings from the 7 Goddesses before stepping into marital life.

Interestingly, Kamya's marriage date is a sweet coincidence, as the duo started dating on February 10 last year. Kamya consulted him for therapy and soon they became friends. It was Shalabh, who made the first move and proposed Kamya but she took a while to answer. Kamya too liked Shalab but was skeptical about taking up the responsibility of marriage. However, soon she made up her mind and having realised that she loves Shalabh, she became positive about the idea of marriage with him.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kamya Punjabi's bachelorette party is all about fun, pictures and self love; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

Read More