PHOTO: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actresses Erica Fernandes & Shubhaavi Choksey twin in monochrome sarees

If there is one show which has been able to win the hearts of the audiences within a short span of time, it is definitely Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The reboot version of the show which premiered last year happens to be one of the most popular programs to be aired on Indian television with high TRP rates. Although its storyline has been changed a bit along with a totally new star cast, the show still continues to be a favourite of the audiences.

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is known for sharing a good rapport with each other. They often click pictures together and share glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles. Recently, Shubhaavi Choksey, who portrays the role of Mohini Basu in the show, has shared a picture with Erica Fernandes on her Instagram handle. The two beauties look elegant as they twin in monochrome sarees and have a good laugh about some unknown topic in the picture.

Check out the latest picture of Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey below:

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles. Their on – screen chemistry is simply amazing and is one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity. Moreover, Aamna Sharif aptly fits in the role of the iconic vamp Komolika in the show. Apart from that, Shubhaavi Choksey, Uday Tikekar, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee and others portray significant roles in the much – loved show.

