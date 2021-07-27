PHOTO: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi reveal she is a coconut but with a twist

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved actors of the television industry. She has a massive fan following on social media due to her acting prowess, fashion sense and lively nature. Divyanka is known for sporting any outfit with grace and adding a personal touch to it. She is active on social media and often shares pictures as well as videos on her social media. In the recent post shared by her, she looks amazing in the pantsuit outfit.

Divyanka has uploaded a new picture of herself in the stylish outfit. She has worn a caramel shade long coat along with a trouser. She has worn a white high neck crop top inside and paired the look with brown loafers. Divyanka’s makeup is simple and elegant. She revealed in the caption that she is like a coconut but in reverse because she looks soft from outside but she is very strong from inside. She wrote in the caption, “I am a coconut- inside out! Soft outside, tough inside [I'm getting very comfortable with the weird me! Koi to rok lo!]”

See post here-