PHOTO: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi’s white Chikankari attire is no less than a ‘Royal treat to eyes’

The gorgeous actress, Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular TV stars. She is married to actor, Vivek Dahiya and the duo recently completed 5 years of their marital bliss. The actress will be seen as one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, for which she had to perform stunts and do adventurous activities. Divyanka recently returned home from the shoot at Cape Town, South Africa. Presently she is enjoying the time with her husband as they have gone on a holiday to Rajasthan.

Divyanka has recently shared an amazing picture of herself. The actress looks dreamy in her white chikankari palazzo suit. She has paired the look with oxidised silver jhumkas. She is seen in light make-up with a pink shade lip colour. She has paired the look with brown flats. She is seen standing beside a lovely pool. The actress wrote in the caption, “Royal treat to eyes- #Rajasthan”

was highly appreciated by other contestants of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is also active on social media and has been sharing pictures of her trip with her hubby. She had also gone on a beach date with Vivek Dahiya and shared beautiful pictures on her social media. She also wrote a lovely post for Vivek on their 5th wedding anniversary, “Party is 'You Next To Me'! Best decision was getting married to you...you made all the other following decisions easy for me. Happy 5th Anniversary my love.”

