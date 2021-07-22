PHOTO: KKK11’s Shweta Tiwari makes heads turn in her pink monochrome formals pantsuit

The actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the leading actresses of the television industry. She became a household name when she played the character of Prerna on the popular TV serial Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress has worked in numerous other TV shows since then. She was also one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Prior to the show, she has undergone a major body transformation, and her new look has been winning hearts. She has recently shared pictures of herself in a pink pantsuit and she has completely aced the look.

Shweta Tiwari is a true boss lady who lives her life on her own terms and is not scared of anybody. This strong personality of hers is also reflected in her looks. In her latest social media picture, her look emanates and her makeup is flawless. She has worn a bright pink bralette with a pink pantsuit, which she has paired with high heels. She has also worn a stylish neckpiece that compliments her attire.

See post here-

Shweta has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her picture from her friends in the industry. Nivedita Basu dropped hearts on her post, while Ridhima Pandit, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Sara Khan, and others dropped fire emojis. KKK11’s was astounded by her abs and Vishal Singh also could not believe his eyes. Karanvir Bohra also commented as he called her ‘Next Level’.

The actress is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show has started airing on 17th July 2021.

Also read- KKK11’s Shweta Tiwari is a perfect workout partner for daughter Palak as they dish out major fitness goals