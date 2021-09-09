PHOTO: Mahhi Vij pens a sweet anniversary post for ‘Tara Ke Papa’ as they complete 11 years of marriage

The media was abuzz with the funny banter between Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali as the former had blocked her hubby on social media for posting her picture. Jay was seen asking fans to tell her to unblock him and it seems she has finally unblocked him as she wished hubby a sweet anniversary wish. The actress shared a picture of the couple as she spilled the secret for blissfully completing 11 years of marriage.

Mahhi Vij has shared a post on social media with hubby Jay Bhanushali. She is looking gorgeous in her short floral dress and Jay had sported a black denim outfit. In the post, she teased him saying that he has to agree that she is the best thing that happened to him and calls him ‘Tara Ke Papa’. Her post read, “No matter how much you pull my leg, no matter how much you may crack jokes about marriage but you know I’m the best thing that happened to you! Happy Anniversary Tara Ke Papa! It’s been 11 years of laughter, ups and downs, smiles, tears but I know it’s all worth it.”

See post here-

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had tied the wedding knots secretly in 2011 after a brief span. They also had a second wedding in Las Vegas in the year 2014. The couple became parents of a daughter in 2019 as they named her Tara. They often share pictures and videos with their little one on social media.

