PHOTO: Nakuul Mehta shows his killer expressions through a selfie and we can't stop gushing over him

Nakuul Mehta has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen posing at the backdrop of a picturesque location. Check out his latest picture.

Nakuul Mehta is currently one of the most handsome and sought after actors of the Indian Telly town. The talented star initially rose to fame when he portrayed the role of Aditya Kumar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. However, his popularity rose to greater heights yet again when he played the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the popular show Ishqbaaaz. Many of his fans were disheartened when the show suddenly went off air.

Nakuul Mehta is frequently active on social media and also enjoys a massive fan following which has increased manifold now. Recently, the Ishqbaaaz actor has shared yet another picture on his Instagram handle in which he can be posing for the camera at the backdrop of a picturesque location. The way in which Nakuul tries to showcase his killer expressions is sure to win the hearts of all his fans. Clad in a blue – coloured jacket, Nakuul definitely looks dapper in the picture.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, as it has been already mentioned above, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the show Ishqbaaaz which aired on Star Plus. His amazing on – screen chemistry with co – actress Surbhi Chandna was another major reason for the show’s popularity among the audiences. Later on, Ishqbaaaz went on to become one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television. Nakuul has some really interesting projects lined up and we are now eagerly waiting for him to announce the same.

Credits :Instagram

