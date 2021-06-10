PHOTO: Nikki Tamboli dazzles in Punjabi look for her upcoming music video; don't miss it

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli shares the first look of her upcoming music video, which is due to be released on 11th June.

The gorgeous diva and stunning actress Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. The actress became a household name with her entry into the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. She got ample love and support from the audience for her charming nature and her spectacular fashion sense. The actress will be soon seen in a music video with the Punjabi singing star, Jass Zaildar. She has shared a look from the music video where she can be seen in a new avatar.

The actress has shared a poster of her music video named ‘Kalla Reh Jayenga’ which features her and the Punjabi singer Jass Zaildar. In the picture, Nikki Tamboli can be seen wearing a white kurta and a brown-blue combination dupatta. She has accessorized herself with silver oxidized jhumka and her makeup is also on point. The actress looks stunning in the Punjabi look. The music video is due to be released on 11th June. The song is composed by Desi Routz and sung by the popular Jass Zaildar.

See photo here-

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her acting stint in South Indian movies. Later on, she participated in the most popular reality show on TV, Bigg Boss 14, which made her famous and increased her popularity and followers. The actress is at present shooting for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is being shot in Cape Town and the host of the show is the action director Rohit Shetty. The music video ‘Kalla Reh Jayenga’ is her first music video after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Instagram

