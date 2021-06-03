PHOTO: Parth Samthaan asks people to stay hydrated in a quirky Insta post; Check here

Popular actor Parth Samthaan asks people to stay hydrated in a funny way with his latest post. Read on to know more.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular actors on TV screens. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and loves to keep his fans entertained with his dance video as well as pictures. The fans of the actor loved his role of Anurag Basu in the show and admired his marvelous romantic chemistry with Erica Fernandes. The actor has recently posted his eye candy photo along with an important message.

The talented actor and dancer shared a new post on social media. In the post, he can be seen wearing a denim dungaree with a grey round-neck t-shirt. The actor is seen sipping his drink as stares into the camera. He wrote a quirky caption with an important message for his fans which reads, “Life will always have too many troubles, people will come and go ..and sometimes You will be hurt too .. but in all of this ..don’t forget the most important thing —-Stay hydrated.”

Parth started his acting journey with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Niti Taylor and has worked in other shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show made him an overnight star and now he has also made a debut in OTT platform with the series including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, etc.

