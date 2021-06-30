PHOTO: Parth Samthaan introduces his security guards to his fans in a hilarious post

Parth Samthaan is enjoying his time in Monroe, Michigan, as he shared fun pictures of himself as a security guard.

Actor Parth Samthaan is having the best time of his life as he traveling through different cities in the USA. The actor is very active on social media and has been sharing pictures from all the places he has been till now. He also keeps his fans updated with his travel diaries in the form of stories. The actor has recently shared a picture of himself in three different poses along with a quirky caption.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s actor has recently shared a picture of himself in casual and cool attire. He has shared the picture from Monroe, Michigan. He has worn a floral navy-blue shirt with Navy blue shorts. He has paired the look with black sunglasses and casual black slippers. The actor shared a collage of the pictures and from it, it appears like he had bodyguards around him for protecting him. He wrote in the caption, “Yes at times in public, I do roam with my security guards #papparazzi #myentourage”

See post-

Parth Samthaan came to the limelight with the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which he was paired with the actress Niti Taylor. He was also appreciated for his work in Ekta Kapoor’s TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he was paired with Erica Fernandez. The actor has also ventured into the OTT platform with the web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hu. The actor has presently taken some time off work and is traveling across the USA.

Also read- Tuesday Transformation: When Parth Samthaan’s THEN and NOW pic left fans in awe

Credits :Parth Samthaan instagram

Share your comment ×