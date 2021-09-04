PHOTO: Parth Samthaan shares about living every moment in life & spreading love, happiness

The passing away of Sidharth Shukla at just the age of 40 has left his family, friends and fans in a bad state. The actor left for his heavenly abode on September 2 and his final rites were performed on September 3 after the autopsy report. Parth Samthaan has also been affected by the news as he shared the post on social media about the uncertainty of life.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame shared a post on social media in which two pictures merged in one. One is of Parth and the other is of a busy street. The actors had shared the post as he talked about the unpredictable nature of life and how little control we have over it. He captioned, “Aap jo sochte ho …woh zindagi nahi hoti, Aapke saath jo hota hain… Woh Zindagi hain ! Live every moment ! #spreadlove #spreadhappiness”.

See post here:

Parth Samthaan's photo is engaging for another reason as well, because it shows the hustle and bustle of the city running on the minds of the people, which makes people forget to live the lives.