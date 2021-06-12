PHOTO: Parth Samthaan shares sunkissed look from New York; Says ‘New day and new sunshine’

Parth Samthaan is enjoying his trip to New York as he shares a charming picture under the sun.

Parth Samthaan is deemed as the heartthrob of thousands of girls since his debut show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The actor made a strong impression with his charming looks and acting chops. He is very popular on social media and has a massive fan following. He often shares pictures of himself on his social media handles for connecting with his fans. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is currently in the USA, and his recent picture from New York City is definitely drool-worthy.

In the picture, Parth looked like a million bucks in the sunkissed look. The actor was standing under direct sun and he has worn a white t-shirt with black sunglasses. He had raised his hand to shield his eyes from the sunrays. The picture was taken in a scenic background having a large green field and trees lined in a row. He wrote in the caption, “Shine you truly deserve it It’s a new day and new sunshine”. Undoubtedly, Parth is having the best time of his life as he is roaming city to city in the USA.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Parth Samthaan started his career with small roles in shows like Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He got his first lead in the show MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, in which he was cast opposite Niti Taylor. The actor came to the limelight when he bagged the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was paired with Erica Fernandes and the audience loved their romantic chemistry in the family drama.

