PHOTO: Parth Samthaan shows off his 'beach bod' as he wonders about getting into water

Parth Samthaan has shared a picture in his beach look as he flaunts his abs and toned body in the summer heat.

Actor Parth Samthaan is currently enjoying his time in the US. He has a huge fan following due to his acting, poignant looks and stylish demeanor. He is widely popular among female fans for his charming smile and innocent face. Parth has been keeping his fans posted about his US trip by sharing pictures on his social media handle. He has been to Texas, Michigan, New York, etc. Today he has shared a snap from a beach in Michigan.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor went on to show off his toned physique as he wondered about getting the water or not. The actor is seen wearing beach shorts, as flaunts his fit bod as well as arms. He has worn black sunglasses and looks sun-tanned as enjoys the summer time over there. He captioned his post as, “Wondering I should get into the water or no ?? #beachvibes #summertime #michigan”.

See the post here:

His fans have been dropping fire emojis on his posts. The actor started his career with the show Kaisin Yeh Yaariyan, but the show that worked wonders for his career was Ekta Kapoor's reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, he played the role of Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes played the role of his love Prerna. The actor has also debuted on an OTT platform with the show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, for which he was highly appreciated of playing a different role.

Credits :Parth Samthaan instagram

