PHOTO: Rahul Vaidya shares FIRST selfie with wife Disha Parmar as a newlyweds

The most awaited wedding in the TV industry took place yesterday. The reality show star Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got happily married in a traditional ceremony with the blessings of the relatives as wells as close friends. The couple looked dreamy as they put garlands on each other and promised to be with each other for a lifetime. It was an intimate wedding. The couple hosted a grand reception party for all their friends and extended family. After the marriage, the singer shared a picture of themselves on social media.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya has recently shared a picture on social media, which is his first selfie after his marriage. He and wife Disha Parmar are in their wedding attires and they looked spectacular together. Disha Parmar has worn a red lehenga with peacock mirror work and beautiful golden border. Rahul Vaidya looked dapper in the traditional outfit as he had worn a cream-coloured embroidery work sherwani and golden Safa. In the picture he had written, “First Selfie as Mr & Mrs Vaidya”

The fans of the adorable couple were waiting for the marriage of Dishul. Aly Goni, who is a close friend of the couple had been sharing pictures and stories from the wedding for keeping the fans updated on the proceedings.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya proposed to his ladylove on her birthday in November 2020, when he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She made a special entry in the house to accept his proposal for marriage.

