PHOTO: Rahul Vaidya's happiness is unbounded as he reunites with his first love

Rahul Vaidya gets emotional after he gets on stage after more than a year and calls stage his first love.

The prominent singer and reality TV star Rahul Vaidya has recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa. He was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which he had performed numerous risky stunts. The promos of the show have been released and the audience can see him within the act of performing certain tasks. Apart from the stunts, he is a singer at heart and cherishes stage performances.

The singer recently shared a picture of himself on social media, in which he is seen performing on the stage. The singer looks dapper in his white fiery jacket, with a white t-shirt, trousers, and shoes. He has worn black sunglasses and a stylish watch to complete the look. The singer shares that stage has always been his one true love and he cannot express how happy he is feeling, being back on stage.

He wrote in the caption, “On 1.07.21 I did a performance after 1 year three months .. it was only for 25 people. Can’t express the feeling I had while singing the first song! Stage is my first love and will always be #singer #performer #ambassadorofhappiness”

The singer and an excellent performer, Rahul Vaidya has recently composed a music video ‘Aly’, for his friends from Bigg Boss 14 including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rakhi Sawant. The song was highly appreciated by his fans.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and became the runner-up in the finale. He has also participated in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will go on-air very soon.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

