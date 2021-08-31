PHOTO: Rakhi Sawant expresses gratitude to Twinkle Khanna for being humble & acknowledging her hardship

Rakhi Sawant is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. She has recently shared a post to express gratitude to Twinkle Khanna for being humble and taking out time to write about her. The Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna had shared a post on her channel Tweak. She shared some nice things about the actress Rakhi Sawant and talked about the way she has managed to create a space for herself in the industry.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant is one-of-a-kind. Getting appreciated by Twinkle Khanna was a blessing in disguise for her and she expressed gratitude to her with an emotional note on her social media. Rakhi shared about her humbleness for investing her time in Rakhi and writing some good words for her. She also said that in this industry she has been laughed at, made fun of, trolled, abused however she still stood strong on her grounds.

She captioned, “Thankyou so much @twinklerkhanna and @tweakindia it’s means a lot to me .. thank you @twinklerkhanna ji that u removed your precious time and wrote some thing nice about me … I have always been one woman army fighting for what I believed in .. in a place where I was laughed , made fun off , trolled , abused however I still stood strong on my grounds .. today I m proud of what I am and that I can take care of me and my family and overcome all the hardship by bringing in joy laughter and entertainment in people’s life …I am sure it takes a lot to be as humble as twinkle Khanna and it takes a heart of iron to be Rakhi Sawant ..”

See the post here: