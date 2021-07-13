PHOTO: Rannvijay Singha feels blessed as he shares a glimpse of his newborn; Friends & fans send good wishes

The Roadies fame host and actor became a father for the second time. He has shared the first picture with his newborn on his Instagram.

Popular actor cum host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Priyanka Singh have been recently blessed with a baby boy. The couple is already parents to a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat. The actor had adorably shared the news on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of a sports jersey and the shoes of a baby boy. And today he shared the first picture of his little one. He also mentioned that he feels blessed. As soon he shared the picture, fans and celebrities started dropping lovely comments and sending congratulatory wishes to the couple.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “#grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru.” In the picture, we can see him holding the hand of the little one. and Ananya Birla wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”. Divya Aggarwal wrote, “Satnaam Waheguru”. Sophie Choudry and Varun Sood also commented on the post. "Huge congrats to you and Prianka.. God bless the little one," Sophie wrote and Varun Sood wrote: "My god." To note, the couple had announced their pregnancy in March this year. He had shared a picture of himself, Prianka, and their daughter.

The picture features Rannvijay and Kainat with their hands-on Prianka's baby bump.

On the work front, the actor was last seen as the host of the reality show Splitsvilla 13. He has been hosting the show with for the past numerous years. He has also been hosted the adventure-based show Roadies for numerous years. He had taken a break from work for some time to be with his wife and had been spending some quality time with his family in London.

