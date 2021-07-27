PHOTO: Rubina Dilaik practices yoga with her ‘bae bay’ Abhinav Shukla & gives couple goals

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has always spoken about fitness and healthy life. This is quite evident from her social media posts, which she often shares pictures of her workout sessions. She also shared pictures of the delicious and healthy food prepared by her. She and Abhinav Shukla had entered Bigg Boss 14 together to work on their relationship and they came out of the show as a power couple. Rubina Dilaik often shares pictures with her hubby on her social media handle. The actress has recently shared a picture with him which is winning hearts.

The Chhoti Bahu actress has shared a picture of her and Abhinav Shukla doing yoga together. In one of the pictures, we can see Abhinav has raised Rubina Dilaik as she rests one foot on his hands and rests her hands on his knees. Rubina has sported an all-black outfit, while Abhinav Shukla has worn shorts and t-shirt. Rubina Dilaik shared in the caption, “Stretch it out bae bay………”

See the post here: