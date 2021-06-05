PHOTO: Rubina Dilaik is ready to go for work as she spreads her charm in beautiful pink outfit

The boss lady and actress Rubina Dilaik is very popular on social media owing to her impeccable fashion sense. She has a huge fan following on the internet and she often shares pictures and videos to entertain her fans. To recall, the Bigg Boss 14 winner was affected with COVID 19 virus a few days back and was seen sharing her health update on social media. And now, Rubina has recovered from the deadly virus and it seems that she is ready for work as she has shared beautiful pics of herself on Instagram.

Yes! Rubina is perfectly healthy now and has posted a picture of herself in an adorable pink outfit. In the pics, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is wearing a pink loose t-shirt with matching shorts. She is also wearing a pink mask along with that carrying a black sling bag and a handbag. Rubina completed her look with sunglasses and had tied her hair in a ponytail. Needless to say, she looked charming and adorable in the pictures and captioned the post as, “All loaded! Lets get to work”.

See post here-

For the uninitiated, Rubina is currently seen playing the role of Soumya in the popular serial Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki along with Cezanne Khan who had made his comeback on Indian television after over a decade. Talking about his experience of working with Rubina, Cezanne had stated, “It has been really nice. It did not feel like I was out of place. When I met her for the first time, she told me, ‘Don’t worry, we will make you feel at home’. And this is actually what she did.” Besides, the family drama also features Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal in the lead.

