PHOTO: Rubina Dilaik stuns in a stylish pink saree; Reveals of being asked to do negative roles

Rubina Dilaik looks charming in her pink attire as she shares being commented on her facial structure

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is one of the most fashionable actresses in the television industry. She has a huge fan following on social media, all because of her style statement and positive outlook towards life. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress often shares pictures and videos of herself and hubby Abhinav Shukla. The actress recently shared pictures of herself clad in a gorgeous sari and sunglasses.

The actress is surely a boss lady as she shared her look in a ruffled style saree. She has worn a beautiful one-shoulder off matching blouse with beautiful embroidery in the cuffs. Her hair is tied in a bun with a beautiful hair accessory. She has worn sunglasses and has flawlessly radiant makeup, with bright pink lipstick. The actress has also worn beige heels as she poses for the photoshoot.

Rubina also shared an incident from her initial acting days. She said, “Someone once told me, I should do negative roles coz I have a harsh face, I left the place in silence and never looked back….”

The actress is very popular on social media and often shares pictures on social media. Presently, she is shooting for the new season of the show Shakti Ehsaas Ke Astitva Ki. The actress is married to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla. They both had entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and she came out to be the winner of the show, with all the love and support of her fans.

