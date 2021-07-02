PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly becomes proud owner of a new car; says ‘Be Indian Buy Indian’

Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the role of Anupama in the leading TV show ‘Anupamaa’. The show has been topping the charts for many weeks for its excellent storytelling and powerful acting of the cast. Apart from acting, the actress is very active on social media and loves to share pictures and videos of herself from her personal and professional life. The actress is very excited as she and her husband have bought a new car recently.

Rupali Ganguly’s happiness is unbound as the actress has recently become the owner of a new luxury car. She has shared a picture of the same with her husband, standing beside the brand new shining car. Rupali Ganguly has worn a bright yellow printed suit and can be seen holding a cutout of the key for the car. She wrote in the caption, “The Tall and the Short of it ! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian!”

See post here-

The actress often shares pictures of her family on social media. She recently shared a picture of her husband and son with a sweet caption, “The world talks about how a child is all about a mother’s upbringing but I am proud my child has his father’s upbringing!!! My son could not have asked for a better father ….. Thank u husband for being the best… for being our world THU THU THU”.

Rupali Ganguly is widely popular for the role of Monisha in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress had taken a break from acting after the birth of her son. She resumed acting with the lead role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, in which she plays the role of a middle-aged woman who struggles to create her identity in a middle-class household.

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

