PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly feels homesick as she shoots for Anupamaa in Goa; Says ‘Home is where I want to be’

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares a picture to show that she is missing her home and her family, while she is working in Goa.

The Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly is a household name in India, owing to her remarkable acting skills. The actress became very famous for her role of Monisha in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress is at present essaying the role of Anupama, a middle-aged woman with a complete family. She is seen facing problems in the married life when her husband discards her and gets into an extramarital affair. The show recognizes the struggles of the woman who takes a stand for herself after many years of marriage and regains her confidence. Rupali is very happy that she is playing the role, but owing to the lockdown situation, she is shooting in a bio bubble in Goa.

The actress recently shared a magnificent and charming picture of herself on social media as she said that she was missing home. The actress has posted a beautiful picture in natural light and carrying a lovely smile. She shared in the caption, “Home is where the heart is Home is where I want to be ........” It seems like the actress is missing her home and family in Mumbai, as she wishes to be back with them soon.

The fabulous actress Rupali Ganguly is getting highly appreciated for her character in the show Anupamaa. Along with her, the cast of the show comprises some amazing talents like Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, and others. Anupamaa is presently the most-watched show on the television screen and has garnered a huge fan following.

