PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly has the sweetest wish for her mother on her birthday

It is the birthday of the mother of the popular actress Rupali Ganguly and her happiness is definitely unbounded. The Anupamaa actress has shared an adorable picture with her mother as she says that 'whatever she is, it is because of her mother'.

Rupali Ganguly is very active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos for her fans. She loves to share pictures with the cast of her popular daily soap Anupamaa and also shares pictures from her personal life as well. Recently, the actress shared an adorable picture of herself on social media as she gave birthday wishes to her mother. She shared in the caption, “Happiness is a Mom Hug HAPPPPPPYYYYYY BIRTHDAY MUMMMMMMYYYYYYY May we continue to drive each other crazy for years to come If it weren’t for u, I would not be the person I m today @gangulirajani #happybirthday #motherdaughter #mummy #love #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”

Rupali Ganguly is presently on a vacation with her family in a resort in Maharashtra. She has been posting pictures as she unwinds and relaxes near the pool. The actress has shared pictures from her stay as she celebrated the birthday of her son. She captioned, “Happy Birthday my SonShine Thank u for choosing me to be ur mother THU THU THU.”

In the present plot of the show Anupamaa, she is seen going through a lot of stress as she gets duped by a loan shark. She now pleads to Rakhi Dave for helping her out with money. There will also be a new entry in the show of Gaurav Khanna.

