PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly shares click with 'someone as weird as her on the sets'; Any guesses?

The protagonist of the popular daily soap Anupamaa is very famous for her full of life and entertaining nature and personality. Well, off-screen Anupamaa is very active on social media and often shares pictures as well as videos with the cast of the show. Her role in the show is getting highly appreciated by the audience and she has been receiving lots of love as well as support from the audience. Rupali recently shared a picture of herself and a person on the sets chilling with her.

Rupali Ganguly has shared a picture with her on-screen son Paritosh, played by the actor Ashish Mehrotra. She has shared a BTS picture as he is sitting on a chair and Rupali is leaning on him with her hand on his shoulder. She looks simply elegant and beautiful with the saree and yellow sunglasses. She shared that she is chilling with a person who always speaks his mind and that he is as weird as her. She captioned, “The energy is contagious… chilling and vibing with somebody who doesn’t fear to speak his mind….who initially, I thought was weird but then realized- he is as weird as me @kedaraashish”

He commented on her post, “A fearless Head on the shoulder... I love you maa”

See the post here-

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame with the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai in which she played the role of Monisha. Presently, she is playing the role of a middle-aged woman who is struggling to create a balance between her home and work.