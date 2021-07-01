  1. Home
PHOTO: Rupali Ganguly shares a glimpse of her midweek plan: Watch Anupamaa and just laze away

Television actress Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her time relaxing at home after the shoot.
The cast and crew of the popular television show Anupamaa have been showered with praises ever since the show first aired on Star Plus. Viewers from across the whole country have lauded the lead actress Rupali Ganguly for her extraordinary role and stellar acting in the daily soap. After her appearance in the cult favorite comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the actress made her comeback with Anupamaa and left all her fans in awe of her superb on screen presence.

Now, Rupali, who has been regularly sharing nitty gritty about her time on the sets of the show online, took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her time relaxing at home after the shoot. On Wednesday, the actress posted a photo of herself donned in comfy clothes as she shared her post work routine. In a photo she shared on her Instagram handle, we can see the actress posing while she lies on her sofa with a blanket.

She also penned a short caption defining the picture and her day: “I know what I did last night Go home, put ur feet up, watch Anupamaa and just laze away.”

In the last couple of weeks, there certainly has been a lot of hype about Anupamaa. The serial has gone on to break records and also managed to mark its place in the top 5 shows in the country. With the skyrocketing TRP ratings, it is safe to say the show has made a place in everyone’s hearts.

Also Read| Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was an onscreen lover of THIS co actor’s father in law; Details inside

