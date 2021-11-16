PHOTO: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma spotted in casuals at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote film Antim

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be next seen in Antim: The Final Truth. The trailer has already been released and will be hitting the theatres on November 26, 2021. The action drama is making headlines because of its songs. The makers are releasing songs that are increasing the excitement among fans. Meanwhile, the cast was spotted at The Kapil Sharma Show. They came to promote their action drama. Well, the actors were seen in casuals and pose for the shutterbugs.

Salman was seen wearing a simple black T-shirt with denim and Aayush opted for a white colour hoodie and black jeans. Both were seen smiling and then posing for the shutterbugs. Salman even interacted with the media. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal will be seen as the female leads. The story revolves around the face-off between a police officer and a gangster. This will be first-time Aayush and Salman are working together.

The reports of their coming on the show was going on for a long time. Till now Kapil Sharma has not shared any photos with the actor on social media.

Check the pictures here:

The viewers previously saw Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, etc. gracing the show. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, among others have also graced the show to promote their movies.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

