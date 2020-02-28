PHOTO: Sanaya Irani is a happy soul as she aces the perfect twirl; Thanks husband Mohit Sehgal for the click

Sanaya Irani will win your hearts as she teaches you the perfect way to get through your doubts. Take a look.

is a phenomenal actress, there's no doubt about the fact. From Miley Jab Hum Tum to Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, she has proved her acting mettle throughout. Though the diva has been away from the screen for long, she continues to enjoy a massive fan following owing to the indelible mark that she has made for herself in the Telly world. She keeps her fans engaged by sharing glimpses from her personal life with them. This is what exactly happened today.

Just a few hours ago, Sanaya treated everyone with another beautiful picture of herself. In the picture, Sanaya looks extremely elated as she aces the perfect twirl. Dressed in a light pink printed attire, she looked gorgeous as always. She completed her look with statement earrings, pink lips, open traces, and minimum makeup that made for a fresh look. Well, the glow on her face was also because this picture was clicked by her beloved husband Mohit Sehgal. She captioned it as When in doubt twirl it out.'

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are a match made in heaven

This happens to be a picture from 's sister-in-law Shivani Khemka's wedding functions, where the duo was present to ring in some happy moments with their pals. BFF's Sanaya and Drashti also stole a moment together as they posed for an endearing lovesick picture together.

Take a look at Sanaya's happy moments here:

Well, we must say, Sanaya is surely giving us style and best-friend goals, and we can't gush enough on her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Drashti Dhami is a true blue Gujju girl as she dances with hubby on Odhani; Sanaya Irani cheers the couple



Credits :Instagram

Read More