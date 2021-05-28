PHOTO: Sanjeeda Sheikh sets the temperature soaring as she strikes a pose in pink bikini

Sanjeeda Sheikh has shared a picture that has gone viral on social media. The actress is seen flaunting her beach body.

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has always grabbed headlines. Be it her personal life or pictures, she is in limelight. The actress is famous for her beauty and whenever she posts a picture it takes no time in going viral. Her Instagram feed is filled with such pictures and fans love her a lot. For a long time, she is not seen in many television shows but she has been active in music videos. Her music videos receive immense love from fans. Her latest release is ‘Toh Aagaye Hum’ with Jubin Nautiyal.

And today, she has shared her picture on Instagram. She is seen wearing a pink bikini and is looking very hot. As soon as she posted the picture, fans started dropping fire and heart emojis in the comment section. She has not worn any makeup and also kept her hair open. Recently, she had also shared a video with her daughter. Both were seen having fun learning sessions. The actress was seen making her daughter learn alphabets. Her daughter’s expressions were also adorable while telling alphabets. Actor Sanjay Gagnani had commented, “Cutesttttttt”.

The actress's daughter's name is Arya and she is four years old. She always shares her pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

The actress’s daughter was born through surrogacy in 2019. She was married to Aamir Ali but reportedly separated soon after Ayra's birth. The couple is on good terms. They always appreciate and wish each other good luck.

