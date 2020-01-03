PHOTO: Shivangi Joshi looks undeniably pretty as she flashes her captivating smile; Take a look

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. Check out her latest picture.

The beautiful actress Shivangi Joshi definitely does not need any introduction. She has become a household name after being roped in for playing the female lead, Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her on – screen chemistry with co – actor Mohsin Khan is one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity among the audiences. Shivangi’s portrayal of the naïve and innocent Naira in the TV program has also earned a lot of appreciation from the audiences.

Shivangi Joshi is frequently active on social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan following. The Begusarai actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Shivangi has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. Clad in a printed black traditional outfit and matching accessories, there is no doubt that Shivangi’s style game is completely on point. She opts for a glowy makeup look which makes her look prettier.

Check out the latest picture of Shivangi Joshi below:

On the professional front, apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has appeared in numerous other shows including Beintahaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and many others. However, her popularity rose to greater heights when she was roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back in the year 2016. Shivangi has also been conferred with numerous awards for her stint in the much – loved show which is considered to be one of the longest running TV programs.

Credits :Instagram

