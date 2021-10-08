PHOTO: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari looks straight out of a fairytale in her birthday post

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all excited, and why not? After all, it’s her birthday. The star kid took to her social media handle and shared some gorgeous pictures. Palak, who was dressed in a green outfit, flaunted her smile as she took a few selfies. The new series of pictures on her official Instagram handle also consisted of a mesmerizing sea view. Dropping the photographs just a few hours ahead of her big day, Palak wrote, “Birthday incoming”. Soon her fans and followers bombarded the comment section with warm wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Many many returns of the day. Happy birthday palak,” another one said, “Wish you happy years ahead”. Many others also dropped heart on the post.

Interestingly, on October 04, the popular TV actress Shweta celebrated her birthday. For those unaware, the actress got married twice, however, both her marriages didn’t work. Palak Tiwari is her child from her first marriage and she has been a very strong support of her. Now, Palak is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Vivek Oberoi is her co-star in the thriller. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra and is based on the sudden disappearance of a female BPO employee from Gurugram.

