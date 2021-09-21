PHOTO: Suniel Shetty is ‘wonderstruck’ after meeting Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13, pens a sweet note for legend

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most-watched content on television. After Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh’s smashing episode, KBC 13 is all set to bring together Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff on the weekend’s episode. Now as fans are eagerly waiting to watch two actors with the legend on the show, Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Big B. The actor was left ‘wonderstruck’ after meeting Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13 sets.

In the picture, Suniel can be seen standing next to Amitabh Bachchan and posing for a happy picture. Suniel Shetty penned a note along with the picture reflecting his visit to the show. He wrote, “Wonderstruck as always at the knowledge and discipline one can imbibe from the legend the mighty Mr Bachchan. After that you always walk away a #crorepati. Thank you for the moments Amitji.” A day ago, the actor also shared a picture with Jackie Shroff and wrote, “Kidhaaaar apun log ?@apnabhidu #friendship #friendshipgoals #hero.” The makers have not released the promo till now. It was the actor who spilled the beans.

A few hours back, even Jackie Shroff took to his verified social media handle and revealed that the superstar gave him an autographed ‘tie bow’. Sharing a picture of the same he wrote, “@amitabhbachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen. KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila (I got this opportunity on KBC) and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever.”