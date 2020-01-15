PHOTO: Surbhi Chandna gives a modern twist to the classic lehenga & we are loving it; Check it out

Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wearing a lehenga with a modern twist. Check out her latest picture.

The gorgeous actress Surbhi Chandna has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performances in all her shows. The stunning beauty initially rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Anika in the popular show Ishqbaaaz which aired on Star Plus. Her on – screen chemistry with co – actor Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay in the show was another reason for its popularity. Surbhi’s fans were disheartened when the actress suddenly made an exit from the show.

Surbhi Chandna enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often updates them with bits and pieces related to her life. The Sanjivani actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into frenzy. Surbhi is seen wearing a beautiful embellished red lehenga teamed up with matching jewellery in which she looks ethereal. But there’s a twist in her attire. The actress has ditched the regular lehenga skirt and is seen sporting blue denims instead.

Check out the latest picture of Surbhi Chandna below:

The way in which Surbhi gives a modern twist to the classic lehenga is definitely giving us major fashion goals this festive season. On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the show Sanjivani which airs on Star Plus. She has been paired up opposite Namit Khanna in the show. Sanjivani also stars Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdep Kohli and others in pivotal roles. Surbhi has been highly praised for her performance in the role of Dr. Ishani in the much – loved show.

