PHOTO: Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy & others catch up for dinner

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and others recently caught up for dinner. Check out their picture.

We all have officially welcomed the New Year 2020 with a blast and well, the celebrations haven’t stopped yet. People all around the world are still indulged in merry making and enjoying get togethers with their family members and friends. Our beloved TV celebs are no less and have left no stone unturned in making the most of the first week of 2020. While some of them are enjoying their holidays in exotic locales, a few others are meeting up friends and folks.

Now, there’s another squad of friends who recently met up for a dinner date. Any guesses? Well, we are talking about Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta and television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor who recently caught up with a few friends including and her husband Rohit Shetty for dinner. They were also joined by actress Preeti Gupta of Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se fame. The picture of this amazing group of people has now become viral on social media.

Take a look at the picture of Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and others below:

Talking about Vikas Gupta, who is fondly called Mastermind by his fans, he recently went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had to leave the show half way owing to her sickness. However, he made an exit from the show a few days back as it was announced that Devoleena won’t return to Bigg Boss anymore. Talking about Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, the adorable couple were among the top notch finalists of the reality show Nach Baliye 9 last year.

