PHOTO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan's fun banter with an auto driver will leave you in splits

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata's Kartik aka Mohsin Khan recently showed his funny side to a Mumbai auto-driver and it will make you ROFL. Check it out.

If you've lived in Mumbai, you'd know what the most difficult thing in this big city is to do. Yes, we're talking about getting an auto- rickshaw ride. Mumbaikars and the Rickshawala's here, share a different bond. While we keep struggling to often get a ride, they keep throwing tantrums like our boyfriends or girlfriends. Yes, almost everyone would agree that convincing a auto-driver to drop them to their required place is often harder than passing a math paper. Well, if you're thinking only the 'aam aadmi', goes through this trouble it is not so. Even our beloved Telly stars share our pain.

Speaking of this, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan recently had a hilarious encounter with a Mumbai Rickshawala. Mohsin who is quite an inactive social media personality, recently took to his Instagram handle to share funny incident that he happened to have with an auto-driver. He posted a collage on picture on his story, where he is seen sitting on the roads as a rickshaw passes by him. Are you wondering why is he sitting down on the road? Well, even Mohsin is confused and doesn't have an answer for it. He captioned it as, 'No the Rickshawala did not know that I would sit down, neither did I. It was the spur of the moment. Thank God he drove safe.'

Mohsin's fun banter has surely tickled our funny bones and we cannot stop laughing. Well, this picture happens to be for Filmcity where the set of Moshsin's show is situated as the actor is seen in his shooting attire. We're also wondering if Naira aka Shivangi Joshi's hubby is here, sharing a chill time on the road, where is the actress? Also, what made Mohsin sit on the road? Was he trying to stop the rick, or was it rather display of his notorious and fun side? Well, this only Mohsin can reveal, but he sure has given us some tips to stop the rickshaw the next time we get rejected!

Take a look at Mohsin's masti here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Didn't you enjoy Mohsin's funny side? Also, now that Kaira are together in the show, how are you liking it? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: New Year 2020 EXCLUSIVE: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan recounts sis Zeba's wedding, calls it 'year's special moment'

Credits :Instagram

Read More