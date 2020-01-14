PHOTO: Yuvika Chaudhary holding Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi's daughter is the cutest thing you will see on Internet

Nach Baliye 9 fame Yuvika Chaudhary recently met Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara. Check out the picture.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are currently one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Indian telly town and there is no second doubt about it. The lovely couple who tied the knot back in the year 2010 welcomed a baby girl into their lives last year in the month of August. The little girl has been named Tara and every now and then, Jay and Mahhi share pictures of the munchkin on their respective social media handles.

Yuvika Chaudhary, who was last seen in the reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Prince Narula, recently visited Jay and Mahhi’s residence wherein she met baby Tara. The Om Shanti Om actress has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen holding the little girl in her hands. Clad in a black dress teamed up with a pair of matching boots, Yuvika looked pretty as usual as she tied up her into a ponytail.

Check out Yuvika Chaudhary’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are blessed with a baby girl; Check out the FIRST photo right here)

Tara looked pretty in a cute pink coloured attire while being wrapped in a white towel. The way in which Yuvika is looking lovingly at the little munchkin is surely the cutest thing that you will get to see in the internet as of now. The best part is that the baby looked so comfortable in the actress’ arms. Talking about Jay and Mahhi, the couple made a guest appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 some time back.

Credits :Instagram

Read More