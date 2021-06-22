  1. Home
PHOTO: Zaid Darbar wears matching jersey with wifey Gauahar Khan as they enjoy their favourite sport

Zaid Darbar shares pictures with wife Gauahar Khan as they play football and wear matching customised jerseys.
2462 reads Mumbai
Zaid Darbar wears matching jersey with wifey Gauahar Khan PHOTO: Zaid Darbar wears matching jersey with wifey Gauahar Khan as they enjoy their favourite sport
The couple Gauahar Khan and Zair Darbar are among the most popular couples on social media. They have a massive fan following and often share pictures, videos, and more with their fans. The couple recently had a great time as they engaged in the game of football. It is the favourite sport of the couple and they also wore matching jerseys for their shared joy. 

Zaid Darbar took to his instagram to share a picture of them enjoying the sports together. They had worn customised jerseys, in which Gauhar had worn the jersey which read ‘Gauahar 23’ and Zaid’s jersey read ‘G 23’. The couple shared their pictures from the playground.  

Sharing the pictures on social media, Zaid wrote in the caption, “Playing my favourite sport with my one and only! @gauaharkhan” Gauahar was surprised to see that he had posted all their best pictures without leaving any for her. Shewrote in the comment, “Omg chaaaaaalu piece , took the best pics . Heehee ... I love u n these clicks .”

Gauahar Khan had earlier shared a single picture of herself wearing the jersey as she wrote in the caption, “Own it !!!!!!! Thank u my jaaaaaaaan @zaid_darbar for always making me feel special in every way !”

The couple often engage in PDA and often entertain their fans with funny videos and more. They also engage in each other's hobbies these days. 

Gauahar and Zaid got married in December 2020. The couple will complete six months of marital bliss on June 25.

