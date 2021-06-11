PHOTOS: 5 Times Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin painted the town red with their PDA

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are favourites of the netizens who like them for their adorable chemistry. Here are 5 moments when the actors showcased PDA.

One of the most adorable couples of the TV industry is none other than Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. They entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as good friends and supported one another. But with the time, they spent inside the house, they gradually fell in love with one another. There were cute moments in the Bigg Boss 14 house when the audience loved their chemistry. When Jasmin was evicted from the show, it was a difficult moment for Aly Goni and he almost suffered a panic attack. The couple reunited after the show, and their bond is now stronger than ever. The couple loves to share their affection for each other on social media and post pictures together. Here are few cute moments of the couple when they indulged in PDA and their fans could not stop gushing over them.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared an adorable picture with his sweetheart as they twinned in white. He posted a picture and captioned it as, “I am much more me when I’m with you.”

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress Jasmin Bhasin had the sweetest birthday wish for her beau as she posted a mushy picture with Aly Goni. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love.”

Jasmin Bhasin looks cute in the pictures as she teases Aly Goni for being too busy and not looking at her. She wrote in the caption, “Ki Pardhaan-Mantri Aein… Jina Busy Tu Rehna Ae.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin shared a lovely picture of the couple, and captioned it as, “Hi beautiful.”

The couple has a perfect solution for a date night as they step out for some quality time. Jasmin Bhasin shared a beautiful picture with her boyfriend and wrote in the caption, “When we could step out for dinner date”.

Also read- Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin set a romantic & goofy mood for weekend in a video; Former says 'Ve main lutti gayi'

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×