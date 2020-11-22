PHOTOS: After Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested in drug case; Couple snapped leaving NCB office

Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been arrested by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection to the drug case. He was interrogated by officials for nearly 15 hours. The Telly couple was spotted leaving the NCB office.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been making headlines since yesterday, and not for all the good reasons. The Telly Town couple came under the scanner of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in connection to the drug case. A raid was conducted by a team of NCB officials who had raided the duo's Andheri (Mumbai) residence. As per the NCB statement, the agency recovered 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis). They were summoned by the NCB for further interrogation.

Yesterday (November 21), Bharti Singh was arrested by the NCB team. Now, in the latest development, it is reported that Harsh has also been arrested in the drug case. Harsh was arrested after a nearly 15-hour long interrogation by the agency on Sunday (November 22) morning. In a press release reported, NCB said, 'Both Ms. Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja. Bharti Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.'

In the statement by the NCB, it was unveiled that the raid was conducted after receiving a tip-off from drug peddlers. The bureau also in its statement revealed that Bharti and Harsh have accepted the consumption of the drug. The two were recently spotted leaving the NCB office.

The Bollywood drug nexus came to light after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 (2020). Recently, NCB also raided the residence of actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, and film producer Firoz Nadiadwala earlier this month. Not only this, Television couple, Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar's house were also under the radar of the NCB in the drug probe a few months ago.

