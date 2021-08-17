PHOTOS: After Bigg Boss OTT, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla spotted on sets of Dance Deewane

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla emerged as the audience's most-loved contestants during their stints in Bigg Boss 13. Now, as the spin-off of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has launched on Voot, ‘Sidnaaz’ as they are referred to by fans, made a special appearance during the first Weeked Ka Vaar episode. It appears that Sidnaaz’s popularity hasn’t diminished a bit, as the pair has been roped once again to make a special feature on the dance-based reality show, Dance Deewane.

Both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were spotted on the sets of the show. While Shehnaaz’s attire screamed her love for polka dots, on the other hand, Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in an Indo-western ensemble. The Honsla Rakh actor opted for a gorgeous flowy dress that was tucked with a matching belt. Sleek hair left open, Kohled eyes and comfy footwears completed her look. Speaking of Sidharth, the actor’s rugged look featured him in formals.

Take a look at the photos below:

During Shehnaaz’s recent appearance on the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame candidly spoke about her unique bond with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. When asked the reason why fans still feel connected with the two even after the show has ended.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.”

On the professional front, both the stars have a handful of projects in the pipeline. Sidharth Shukla recently featured in the web show, Broken But Beautiful season 3. On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen sharing the screen space with popular singer and Good Newwz actor Dilijit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Dussehra, this year.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill recreates ‘Tuhada Kutta Tommy’ with KJo and Sidharth Shukla during Sunday Ka Vaar