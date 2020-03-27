PHOTOS: After Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi unleashes her hidden artist as she paints amid quarantine period

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has taken up painting as a pass time activity amid self-quarantine. Take a look.

The Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has given everyone an unpredictable mini vacation. However, this vacay has to be spent at home, as PM Narendra Modi has requested the citizens to stay indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Following this, everyone including our Bollywood and Telly stars is practicing quarantine. The self-isolation break has given them a chance to revisit their hobbies and passions. While some are exploring their culinary skills, others are busy flaunting their artistic skills. From , ​Ayushmann Khurrana, to Jahnvi Kapoor, many are trying their hands at painting.

The latest to follow suit is Shivangi Joshi. Yes, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently channeled her inner artist amid the self-quarantine period. The pretty face recently took to her Instagram handle to unleash her hidden artist and posted some amazing pieces of her with fans. In one picture, we see some castles and forts of the olden times next to a sea. In another video, she is seen holding a brush in her hand as she paints on paper a piece of art.

Take a look at Shivangi's paintings here:

Shivangi has been making the most of her quarantine time. Recently she was seen gossiping with her BFF's Shraddha Arya, Shashank Vyas, and Adhvik Mahajan over a conference video call. The beautiful actress also urged fans to adhere to the orders by the Government and stay united to fight this war against the deadly virus.

On the work front, Shivangi is currently playing the lead role of Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. The family drama has been entertaining the viewers for several years. Fans are in awe of the duo's on-screen chemistry #Kaira.

What are your thoughts on Shivangi resorting to painting amid this 21-day lockdown? Do you like her hidden talent? Let us know in the comment section below.

