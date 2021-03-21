PHOTOS: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin head out for dinner date dressed in contrasting B&W outfits

Former Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were snapped making their way to a dinner date. Check out their photos.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are absolute couple goals. The duo has been sharing their mushy romantic moments right after the season’s finale. The two who started off as friends on the reality show, soon let their friendship turn into romance. The time Jasmin was evicted from the show; Aly had bawled his eyes out making his love and admiration for the former even more evident. Since the duo left the show, they have been treating their fans with the cutest couple pictures.

The two were recently spotted heading to a restaurant for dinner. In the photos, we see Aly standing by his ladylove Jasmin as the two greet the paparazzi with a wave. Jasmin can be seen donning an all-white suit while her boyfriend Aly can be seen in an all-black ensemble. The two looks madly in love with one another as they headed out for a romantic getaway. Lately, the couple has been keeping their social media updated with the new happy memories the two are making together. Fans of the duo loved their on-screen chemistry and certainly still adore the time they spend together.

Take a look at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s pictures:

Only a few days ago, the two had gone out on a double date with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. All 4 of them were spotted looking stunning. Bigg Boss finalist Rahul had confessed his love for Disha on national TV and the two are prepping to tie the knot very soon.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

