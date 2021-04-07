PHOTOS: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin slay in chic outfits & Nikki Tamboli looks cool in athleisure at the airport

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli were seen at the airport. All former Bigg Boss 14 contestants happily posed for the shutterbugs.

It was a star-studded morning at Mumbai airport on Wednesday as former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nikki Tamboli were spotted. Jasmin and Aly are regularly seen at the airport as they constantly fly for their outdoor shoots. Post their stint in the reality show, both Jasmin and Aly have been seen in music videos. Nikki Tamboli, who had tested positive for COVID 19, is on the journey to recovery. She was also spotted at the airport with her usual smile.

Aly Goni was seen wearing an all black outfit. He opted for black jeans paired with a black tee and leather jacket. He was looking like dapper. Jasmin Bhasin opted for blue pants with a white t-shirt and blue shrugs. Her handbag was very cute and was matched with her whole get-up. Both Aly and Jasmin posed for the shutterbugs and removed their masks only for posing. The couple had a fun interaction with the shutterbugs.

While Nikki Tamboli was also seen at the airport. Though she did not reveal where she was headed, she surely made everyone's heads turn from her lavender colour athleisure look. She happily posed for the camera as she was making her way to the airport. Nikki gained immense popularity in the Bigg Boss 14 show and was known for picking up fights with everyone. Tamboli was also among the top five finalists in the show.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin head out for dinner date dressed in contrasting B&W outfits

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×